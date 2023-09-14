Chinese President Xi, Britain’s King Charles congratulate President Tharman on inauguration

Newly sworn-in Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam received messages of congratulations from some world leaders on Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called Mr Tharman to convey his well-wishes on Thursday, reported Xinhua news agency.

Mr Xi pointed out that China and Singapore are friendly neighbours and important cooperative partners.

He said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Singapore relations.

He added that he is willing to establish a good working relationship with Mr Tharman to promote better integration and mutual improvement of the modernisation process in China and Singapore, the Xinhua report said.

Meanwhile, Britain’s King Charles III sent his “warmest congratulations” to Mr Tharman.

In a message posted by the British High Commission to Singapore on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, King Charles said Singapore is a strategic partner for the United Kingdom.

“We share deep connections underpinned by the closest of economic and security ties,” he said in the message.

He added that he looked forward to “building an ever stronger friendship between our two countries”.