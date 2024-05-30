Chinese national arrested in S’pore for creating malware that allowed criminals to steal billions

SINGAPORE – A 35-year-old Chinese national has been arrested in Singapore for creating and operating malware, which resulted in a network of zombie computers that allowed cyber criminals to steal billions of dollars.

Wang Yunhe was arrested on May 24 in a multi-jurisdiction operation led by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) was among law enforcement agencies that took part in the international probe.

In a statement on May 29, the DOJ said Wang had allegedly worked with others between 2014 and July 2022 to create and disseminate the 911 S5 Botnet to millions of home-based Windows computers across the world.

Botnets refer to malware-laced devices that have been hijacked by hackers, without the owners’ knowledge.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney-General Nicole Argentieri, head of the DOJ’s Criminal Division, said Wang allegedly created malware that compromised millions of residential computers around the world and then sold access to the infected computers to cyber criminals.

“These criminals used the hijacked computers to conceal their identities and commit a host of crimes, from fraud to cyber stalking,” she added.

The DOJ said more than 19 million internet protocol (IP) addresses – unique characters that identify each computer – ended up in the “world’s largest botnet (network) ever”.

“The 911 S5 Botnet infected computers in nearly 200 countries and facilitated a whole host of computer-enabled crimes, including financial frauds, identity theft and child exploitation,” said Mr Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The DOJ said that Wang, who also holds a St Kitts and Nevis citizenship, allegedly received US$99 million (S$134 million) from cyber criminals who tapped his network from 2018 to July 2022.

He used the money to purchase 21 properties across the US, St Kitts and Nevis, Singapore, Thailand, China and the United Arab Emirates.

US court documents showed he resided in the properties he owned in Singapore, Thailand and China, and owned and operated several companies in various jurisdictions.

They include Eternal Code in Singapore, which online business directory SGPBusiness.com records show was incorporated on Dec 30, 2020, and struck off on Nov 25, 2023.

It dealt in the sale of computer software and was registered at an office building in Robinson Road.

Court documents described the firms Wang registered as “shell companies he used to conceal the identity and illegitimate nature of his 911 S5 service and its related proceeds”.

Dozens of his assets and properties may be seized, the DOJ said.

They include a Singapore-registered 2022 Ferrari F8 Spider, bank accounts with CIMB Bank, Citibank Singapore and banks in Thailand, a condominium unit in Angullia Park, and Patek Philippe watches.