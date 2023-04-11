Chinese language teacher awards open for nominations

Singapore — The 26th Distinguished Chinese Language Teachers Awards is now open for nominations.

Organised by Lianhe Zaobao and ZBSchools, the awards aim to recognise Chinese language teachers who have made exemplary efforts in the teaching of Chinese language and culture in the past year.

The awards also affirm the efforts of teachers who have done well to inculcate in their students an appreciation for the Chinese language and culture.

In 2022, eight teachers received the award, from nominations for 474 teachers from 155 schools.

Past winners of the honour include 2022’s Charline Ang, who engaged students at Bukit View Secondary School through various methods such as having them perform rewritten story endings and creating her own audio picture books for them.

2021 recipient Liang Yong from Hwa Chong Institution had his students participating in mock televised debates on contemporary issues.

The Distinguished Chinese Language Teachers Awards 2023 is co-organised by Singapore Centre for Chinese Language, The Society of Chinese Education Singapore, Singapore Chinese Teachers’ Union and Singapore Middle School Chinese Teachers’ Association, with support from the Ministry of Education.

All Chinese language teachers with at least five years’ teaching experience in MOE primary and secondary schools, pre-universities and junior colleges are eligible for nomination, except for past winners. Previous nominees can be nominated again after one year’s break.

Winners will each receive a trophy and cash prize of $1,500.

Students, parents, fellow teachers and school leaders may submit nominations online at this website, or through scanning of the QR code included in the information poster. The closing date for nominations is April 30, 2023.

The winners are usually announced at a ceremony in September.