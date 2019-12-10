Chinese firm wins $210m contract for 2 MRT stations

A Chinese firm has won a $210 million contract to build two stations on the Jurong Region Line (JRL) - Jurong West and Bahar Junction.

China Railway 11 Bureau Group is expected to start work on the stations next year and complete the projects in 2026, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday.

The JRL, Singapore's seventh MRT line, is set to open in three stages from 2026. The 24-station line, announced last year, aims to improve connectivity in the Jurong area and boost its transformation into a second central business district.

The LTA said the contract covers the design and construction of both the stations and 1.15km of viaducts.

Jurong West station, which will be in Jurong West Avenue 2 and adjacent to Jurong West Street 23, will have a single platform with trains bound for Choa Chu Kang and Jurong Pier.

Bahar Junction station in Jurong West Avenue 4 will have two platforms connected by a 100m sheltered bridge with travelators. One platform will have trains heading to Choa Chu Kang and Jurong Pier, while the other will have trains heading to Peng Kang Hill.

The LTA said China Railway 11 Bureau Group has an established track record of infrastructure projects, such as being involved in the construction of three MRT stations and their railway viaducts, as well as the integrated rail and road viaduct on the East West Line's Tuas West extension.

Contracts to build JRL's first five stations were awarded in September. The medium-capacity JRL is forecast to serve more than 500,000 commuters daily when the area's planned projects are fully realised.