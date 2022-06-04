Chinese clans showcase art treasures in exhibition

The painting by Xu Beihong once drew an offer of $500,000 and is kept with security company Certis.

Now, the public can view Xu's Galloping Horse and works by other renowned international and local artists, such as Liu Kang, Pan Shou and Lim Tze Peng, at a first-of-its kind exhibition at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC).

Sixteen Chinese clan associations have come together to showcase more than 80 "heirlooms" at the Treasures Of The Clans exhibition, which opened yesterday and is on till July 31.

The event is a collaboration between SCCC and the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA). The cultural centre was incorporated by the federation in 2013, and the building in Straits Boulevard was officially opened by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong five years ago.

Mr Low Sze Wee, SCCC's chief executive, said each piece tells of the artist's connection with his or her clan, and provides insights into Singapore's local art history.

At the launch of the exhibition yesterday, Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, as well as Trade and Industry, said: "The clans' active participation not only showcases their valuable artworks, but also their selfless contributions and sense of solidarity. This is the essence of our clans' spirit."

One of the participating clans is 99-year-old Singapore Ann Kway Association, which contributed seven art pieces, including Xu's Galloping Horse, which was gifted to the clan in 1939 by the late artist.

More commonly known as the founder of modern art in China, Xu, who was born in Jiangsu province in China in 1895, was especially well known for his Chinese ink paintings of horses and birds.

Mr Yeo Hoon Chong, chairman of the Singapore Ann Kway Association, said the artwork is under the care of Certis, with a photo displayed at the association in New Bridge Road.

"More than 10 years ago, a buyer offered $500,000 for the artwork," he added. "However, this is strictly not for sale."

The Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan (SHHK) loaned a calligraphy piece by local centenarian artist Lim Tze Peng to the exhibition.

It celebrated its 180th anniversary in 2020 with a publication, Transcending Centuries: A Chronicle Of SHHK 180 Years Of Historical Articles. The Cultural Medallion recipient came up with a calligraphy piece of the title for the cover of the book.

Mr Paul Loo, SHHK's vice-president, said it was honoured to have Lim, who is also Hokkien, add eminence to the occasion of its anniversary with his calligraphy.

"We hope the showcasing of his work will inspire Singaporeans to persevere and pursue lifelong passions, and add colourful strokes to our collective heritage for centuries to come," he added.

Also on display are the Chin Kang Huay Kuan's two calligraphy pieces by the late Malaysian calligrapher Sim Mow Yu and late Chinese calligrapher Wu Zhongshan, who were both of Chin Kang descent. Mr Jimmy Teo, president of the 104-year-old clan, said the themes of the works reflect values such as unity and hard work, which the clan upholds.

He added: "Besides giving the public a chance to view artworks from famous artists, we also hope to impress upon them the important role that clan associations play in transmitting and promoting traditional Chinese culture."

Mr Thomas Chua, president of SFCCA, said: "We are happy to have gathered our member associations to share with the wider Singapore community some of the most exquisite artefacts from their treasured collections. It is important to preserve and document the rich clan heritage to let our forefathers' legacies live on."