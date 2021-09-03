Chinatown's Mid-Autumn Festival light-up to spotlight reunion theme

SINGAPORE - Chinatown's Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations will kick off next Tuesday (Sept 7) with a virtual light-up and opening ceremony.

The light-up, which will be streamed on Chinatown Festivals' Facebook page, will see some 880m of Chinatown's streets lined with 900 lanterns till Oct 5.

Lanterns sculpted as mooncakes and jade rabbits will be hung along the stretch of road between Eu Tong Sen Street and New Bridge Road, while South Bridge Road will be decorated with lanterns styled as snow skin mooncakes.

This year's light-up takes the theme of reunion - in tribute to how Singaporeans have stood together to overcome the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The centre divider between Eu Tong Sen Street and North Bridge Road will feature scenes of a family reunion, which represent three values - honouring the wise, harmony and happiness.

The highlight of this year's lantern display is a towering 12m-tall centrepiece depicting Chang-E, the Chinese goddess of the moon, located opposite Chinatown Point.

Students from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) were roped in to help design this year's light-up concept.

Activities have also been lined up on Chinatown Festivals' Facebook and Instagram channels. These include mooncake making workshops, and demonstrations on how to upcycle used plastic bottles and mooncake boxes into lanterns.

The light-up and Chinatown's heritage can also be discovered in a Chinatown 360 Virtual Tour that runs till the end of October on this site.

This tour includes a virtual heritage trail, led by volunteer guides who will highlight the landmarks and cultural aspects of the precinct.