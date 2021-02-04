Chinatown market less packed as measures stepped up

Shoppers at the Chinatown Complex wet market yesterday morning seemed mindful of safe management measures, forming orderly queues to get into the market, and at popular stalls selling seafood and steamboat ingredients.

The market was far less crowded than on Tuesday, when it had neared its capacity of 300 people at any one time by noon.

Yesterday, there appeared to be about 150 shoppers at noon.

Various entrances were blocked as part of access control, and floor markings reminded customers to stand 1m apart.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) stepped up safe management measures over the past week as footfall at Chinatown Complex is expected to rise with Chinese New Year approaching.

The flow of patrons into the market may also be stopped even if the capacity has not been reached, if localised crowding occurs at certain sections of the market, said NEA.

"NEA seeks the understanding of patrons that there may be queues and inconvenience at the market as more people make festive purchases during this period," the agency said.

A 77-year-old customer, who gave his name only as Mr Liang, was one of about 75 people in a fast-moving queue to enter the wet market at 11am.

"I did not expect the queues to be so long. But it's good we are maintaining a safe distance," he told The Straits Times.

The retiree was at the market to buy a week's stock of fish, fish cake and fishballs for his family members, who are fond of the food items from the stalls there.

"There is a risk (in visiting the market). But I don't take off my mask. When I reach home, I immediately wash my hands before I touch anything else," Mr Liang said.

Another shopper, Madam Annie Cheong, 76, said: "We don't need to be scared. If there is a Covid-19 case, they will disinfect the whole place."

Experts, however, said there is always a risk of a Covid-19 cluster developing in a market.

"Although community transmission is low, there are sporadic cases, and we did see some cases late last year at another popular market, Tekka. So although the risk is low, it is not zero," said Associate Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean of research at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, who is the dean of the school, said there is some additional risk at wet markets as shoppers communicate directly with the stallholders, and cash and food products change hands.

"Let us not forget that the very first location flagged for a known community spread was effectively a wet market in Wuhan," said Prof Teo.

He noted that crowds can increase the extent and speed of the spread of Covid-19, leading to a higher risk of an accelerated outbreak in the community.

In an advisory issued to stallholders yesterday morning, NEA urged them to ensure that customers maintain a safe distance of at least 1m from one another while queueing.

"Stallholders are strictly not allowed to cause obstruction by placing articles beyond the stipulated area at all times," the advisory said.

While stallholders agreed that the safe management measures were necessary, some told ST they were concerned about a reduction in business after fewer people visited the market yesterday.

"When customers have to wait, they are upset. They won't want to queue," said a vegetable stall owner who wanted to be known only as Madam Qian.

"I don't know whether to bring in more vegetables if I cannot sell them," said the 60-year-old stallholder.

Fruit stall owner Soon Ah Eng said she had 20 per cent fewer customers yesterday, compared with the day before.

But Ms Soon, who is in her 60s, said: "If people fall sick, the market will have to close. When there's no virus, then we will have more business."