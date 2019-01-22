Chinatown goes big, bold and beautiful for Chinese New Year

Members of the Song and Dance Theatre of Guangxi (1st photo) captivating the crowds with their choreography and bright red costumes at the official opening ceremony and street light-up that kicked off this year's Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations on Sunday. Backstage, a fellow performer practised spinning multiple hula hoops (2nd photo) before her item.

Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing was guest of honour at the event, which featured items by local and overseas performing troupes, as well as a spectacular firecrackers and fireworks display.

This year's light-up, which will be held until March 6, boasts a spectacular pig-themed showcase with a towering 12m sculpture of a family of pigs atop a bulging purse overflowing with gold coins.

It will also feature a display of 2,688 beautifully handcrafted lanterns, with 180 expertly sculptured pig lanterns dotting the main streets of Chinatown.

The Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations 2019 is organised by the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng Citizens' Consultative Committee, and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board.