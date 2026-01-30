Chinatown galloping into Year of the Horse with CNY street light-up

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A towering 8.8m-tall golden horse has risen over Chinatown, kicking off the 2026 Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations with a burst of vitality and dynamism.

Accompanying the majestic steed are 60 galloping horses and 48 fruits that symbolise unity, aspiration and collective progress.

This year’s Chinatown street light-up, themed “Galloping into the Prosperous Year”, stretches across key entrances in the district , including South Bridge Road, Upper Cross Street, New Bridge Road and Eu Tong Sen Street. Decorative elements include lanterns featuring the treasures of the Eight Immortals, auspicious fruit motifs, Singapore orchids and paper-cut-inspired designs.

The Year of the Fire Horse begins on Feb 17, with Chinatown’s CNY celebrations running until March 18.

Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister for Digital Development and Information and a Jalan Besar GRC MP, said that looking at the world today , there are many challenges and reasons for concern .

“We enjoy peace; we enjoy security. We have enjoyed a lot of social cohesion, and it makes us treasure what we have even more,” she said in both English and Mandarin at the official street light-up and opening ceremony at Kreta Ayer Square on Jan 30.

The light-up symbolises how Singapore can continue to be a shining “red dot” in an uncertain world, she said, as she urged everyone to support one another, stay united and strong, and move forward as one in a “we first” society in the year ahead.

Also present were Mr David Neo, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth; Mrs Teo’s fellow Jalan Besar GRC MPs, Mr Shawn Loh and Ms Denise Phua, who is also Mayor of Central Singapore District ; and Potong Pasir MP Alex Yeo.

The event featured multicultural performances, including a horse-inspired dance that blended Chinese dance with Malay kuda kepang, Indian Rajasthani horse dance and Western styles.

Other highlights include the countdown party from Feb 16 to 17 at Kreta Ayer Square and the Chinese New Year International Lion Dance Competition on Feb 7 and 8 at the Kreta Ayer People’s Theatre, featuring top troupes from Singapore and across the region.

Visitors can shop at the festive fairs at People’s Park Square – until Feb 16 – and in Chinatown’s Sago Street, Smith Street, Temple Street, Trengganu Street and Pagoda Street – until Feb 17 .

To minimise waste and reduce energy consumption, the public can take part in the Lantern Adoption Programme from March 11 to 18, giving selected lanterns a second life after the celebrations.

Mr Ryan Tan, co-chairman of the Chinatown Festival Committee, said this year’s Chinatown CNY celebrations reflect the energy, resilience and forward momentum of the Year of the Horse through vibrant light displays and the thoughtfully crafted festive elements.

He hopes to welcome around 1.5 million visitors to Chinatown in 2026 . The event was affected by rainy weather in 2025 and attracted about 800,000 visitors.