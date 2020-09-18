Chinatown aglow for Mid-Autumn Festival

Chinatown's annual Mid-Autumn Festival light-up kicked off last night. The light-up, which lasts until Oct 16, features about 700 lanterns and sculptures depicting traditional festival motifs and characters such as Chang'e, goddess of the moon in Chinese mythology.

The centrepiece of the light-up, at the junction of New Bridge Road, Eu Tong Sen Street and Upper Cross Street, is 10m tall and depicts a family reunion.

Yesterday, Chinese evening daily Shin Min Daily News reported that some members of the public took issue with Chang'e's representation at the top of the centrepiece, with some saying that she looked pregnant.

A spokesman for the Chinatown Festival Street Light-up Sub-Committee clarified that Chang'e, depicted with protruding knees in the centrepiece display, was in a seated position.