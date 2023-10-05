China will benefit if able to co-prosper with countries in Asia: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - With it being the biggest trading partner of nearly every Asian country, China will really benefit if it is able to co-prosper with the countries around it, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday.

China is a growing strength in the region and a great opportunity for the countries in the region to cooperate with, to trade with, to invest in and to do business with, he said.

But every country still wants to keep its links with the rest of the world, and wants Asia to be a region which is open, “because you would like to have more than one best friend”, he added.

“In Asia, China is a very good friend and America has been a friend for a long time,” said PM Lee.

He was responding to a question at a dialogue during the inaugural Asia Future Summit on how China’s arrival as a Pacific power – when for many years it was just the United States – changes the relationship between China and the countries in Asia and Asean.

Whether China can co-prosper depends on how it plays its cards, and how deftly it is able to grow its influence without making other countries feel that they have been squeezed, pressured or coerced, said PM Lee.

It also depends on the countries in Asia, developing their relationships with China but at the same time maintaining links with the rest of the world.

“Asian countries are not competing with China... We accept that this is the way the region is, let’s try to make the region work. And I think if that is the attitude, and if that’s the sensitivity and consciousness on both sides, it can be made to work,” he said.

The Americans have been a major force in Asia since at least World War II, and they remain welcome, said PM Lee.

“The Americans have been dominant in this region, while giving countries space to grow, to develop, compete with another peacefully, not to be held down, squatted upon,” he said.

“And that’s why they’re still welcome after so many years, and if the Chinese can achieve something like that, I think the region can prosper.”

PM Lee was the closing speaker at the two-day Asia Future Summit organised by SPH Media and held at the Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel.

After delivering his opening remarks on the challenges facing Asia and the steps to take to address them, he answered questions for an hour at a session moderated by Mr Wong Wei Kong, editor-in-chief of SPH Media’s English/Malay/Tamil Media Group.