China to resume 15-day visa-free entry for Singaporeans from July 26

SINGAPORE – The Chinese government will resume issuing the 15-day, visa-free facility for Singaporeans travelling to China from midnight on Wednesday.

These include visas for tourism, business, visiting relatives and friends and transit purposes, the Chinese Embassy in Singapore announced on Sunday morning.

Visas which have been issued to Singapore citizens are still valid, and visa applications that have been lodged before will be processed normally, it added.

Welcoming the announcement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a Facebook post on Sunday that this will facilitate people and business flows between Singapore and China, and pave the way for deeper bilateral cooperation.

China suspended issuing visas to foreigners in March 2020, just after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, including the 15-day visa-free facility for Singaporeans.

In March 2023, the Chinese government announced that it would resume issuing all types of visas to foreigners, but kept the visa-free facility suspended.

In May, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had expressed hope that China would restore the visa-free arrangement, during his first official visit to the country as DPM.

He said then that visa arrangements had been discussed in his meetings with Chinese leaders, noting that both sides recognised the importance of people-to-people exchanges.

The Chinese authorities ended the regimen of mass testing, lockdowns and long quarantines in December 2022.

At the time, Beijing kept in place visa restrictions on foreigners, but said inbound travellers to the country would no longer need to undergo quarantine from January.