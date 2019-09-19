China Taiping Insurance gives $60,188 to ST School Pocket Money Fund

China Taiping Insurance Singapore donated $60,188 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) yesterday.

The amount included cash donations from its employees, which the company matched dollar for dollar, and all proceeds from the registration fees for The China Taiping FunRun 2019 held on July 28.

More than 600 people, including three beneficiaries of the fund and their family members, took part in the run in the Marina Bay area.

China Taiping Insurance Singapore deputy general manager Lynn Lee presented the cheque to STSPMF general manager Tan Bee Heong at the company's office at Springleaf Tower.

Ms Lee said: "We at China Taiping Insurance Singapore have always believed in doing our part for the community. We are committed to raising funds for STSPMF as every child deserves the support to unleash their full potential."

Last year, the company donated a total of $90,000 to the STSPMF to commemorate its 80th anniversary. The amount was raised through a fund-raising drive which involved selling fortune cookies and elephant plushies.

This year, the funds are pledged towards ChildAid 2019, an annual charity concert organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times, with STSPMF and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund as the beneficiaries.

Now in its 15th year, the concert will be staged on Nov 20 and 21 at the Esplanade Theatre. It is being produced by creative agency Dick Lee Asia for the third year running.

Ms Tan said: "The company's dedication to raising the funds for STSPMF is very admirable. This sum of money will definitely go a long way in helping our children from low-income families."

Started in 2000 as a community project initiated by The Straits Times, STSPMF provides pocket money for transport, meals and other schooling needs to children from low-income families.

The fund has helped more than 170,000 children and young people in need, and disbursed $68 million.