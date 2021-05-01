Chilli Api Catering has suspension over food poisoning lifted

A suspension on Chilli Api Catering over a gastroenteritis outbreak has been lifted after its implementation of stipulated measures on hygiene.

The catering firm, which specialises in Peranakan food, had been suspended since March 14, after the authorities received reports of gastroenteritis involving 129 people who ate food that it prepared between March 10 and 13.

Of these, 23 were hospitalised and have since been discharged.

The remaining cases either sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated, or recovered without treatment.

The authorities are still investigating the cause of the gastroenteritis outbreak, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a joint statement yesterday.

They added that during the suspension period, Chilli Api Catering complied with SFA-stipulated measures like disposing of all ready-to-eat food, thawed food and perishable food items, and cleaning and sanitising its premises, as well as equipment and utensils.

Food handlers at Chilli Api Catering who will be involved in food preparation have re-attended and passed the basic food hygiene course, while the firm's food hygiene officers have also undergone retraining and passed the Workforce Skills Qualifications Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit course.

The authorities said that even as the suspension has been lifted, SFA will continue to place Chilli Api Catering under close surveillance to ensure that it adheres to food safety requirements.

MOH and SFA said that those who come across poor hygiene practices at food establishments should not patronise them, and should report them to SFA at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback