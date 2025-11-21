Singapore Children’s Society to focus on early support for families in new five-year plan

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration and Education Minister Desmond Lee (centre) touring the auction booths during the Singapore Children’s Society charity gala dinner at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore on Nov 21. With him are Mr Seah Chin Siong, the society's chairman, and Ms Ang Boon Min, its chief executive.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Children’s Society has updated its service strategies for the next five years, with stronger focus on protecting children and supporting families earlier.

The refined plan, for 2026 to 2030, aims to help families in stress by detecting problems and offering support more quickly, and strengthening the capacity of caregivers.

The society also announced the launch of Thriving Families @ Children’s Society, a new one-stop hub at City Square Mall. Set to open in early 2026, the centre embodies the direction of the Children’s Society’s new five-year plan.

Ms Ang Boon Min, the society’s chief executive, said that while previous strategies mostly focused on helping children and youth directly, the new plan aims to expand its support to involve parents as well.

“We’ve come to realise that if we want to support children and youth sustainably, it goes beyond just working with them directly. Sustainable change could come if we also support their families, to become better caregivers for them,” she said.

This shift, she said, is based on the society’s years of experience and its belief that parents who are well can parent well.

Through its Tinkle Friend helpline – for all primary school pupils under the age of 13 – children have shared that they do not want to trouble their parents with their problems when they see them going through stressful situations themselves.

Ms Ang added that more than 1,700 parents attended lunchtime parenting webinars the society organised in 2025.

This overwhelming response, she said, showed that parents sometimes have needs that go unnoticed, and affirmed that parents do want support.

Mr Seah Chin Siong, the society’s chairman, said young people experience emotional stress, behavioural challenges, and difficulties at home that may not be visible to the outside world.

“Every day, we meet children and youth grappling with silent struggles... Many parents are doing their best, yet feel stretched, overwhelmed and unsure of where to turn to,” he said.

Lasting change can happen, he added, when needs are recognised early, and the charity group can work with families through collective community efforts.

Mr Seah Chin Siong, the Singapore Children’s Society’s chairman, announced the launch of Thriving Families @ Children’s Society – a one-stop hub – at the society’s charity gala dinner on Nov 21. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

New hub for all-round family support

Mr Seah announced the launch of the new hub at the society’s charity gala dinner on Nov 21 at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

While the Children’s Society has been continuously working with families through its existing work with children and youth, as well as through a family service centre in Yishun, the new hub utilises a new approach – stronger emphasis on preventive family support, community accessibility and early intervention.

Families can tap resources on parenting and wellness, attend workshops for parents and children, and use a concierge service that links them to the right support.

The centre also provides information and referral services, mental health literacy sessions, resilience-building workshops, and community-based support groups.

Children who need more help can access early intervention such as mental health check-ins, psychosocial support and counselling, with more intensive help available when needed.

Ms Ang said the new hub, with public education resources, is meant to be a wellness centre for all families, not just those in need.

“Some of the programmes are suitable for any child, any parent. You don’t have to be someone having a problem before you can come to our centre,” she said.

Speaking at the gala, Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration Desmond Lee said families today face “increasingly complex” challenges, shaped by demographic shifts, rapid technological change and climate change.

Addressing these issues requires upstream, family-centred approaches, he said.

“Tackling these issues will need a lot more than structures and policies. On the social front, we will need to work upstream. That means strengthening the family and our social fabric before issues surface or worsen,” said Mr Lee, who is also Education Minister.

He highlighted initiatives from the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) such as KidStart, which supports families from pregnancy through early childhood.

ComLink+ is another MSF scheme that helps children grow up in a more stable home environment and paves pathways to social mobility. Here, family coaches help families in public rental housing, working with partners to coordinate support, from schooling needs to employment.

Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration Desmond Lee said families today face “increasingly complex” challenges, shaped by demographic shifts, rapid technological change and climate change. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Mr Lee said he is glad that the Children’s Society is also providing integrated support to families, such as addressing parental well-being and mental wellness, so that parents can be present for their children.

While the Government will continue to do more to strengthen support for families and children, it cannot do this alone, he said.

“We need to tap on the whole community... to contribute additional resources beyond what the Government can provide.”