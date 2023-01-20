Children living in rental flats get tech-savvy under programme run by ground-up initiative Byte.sg

SINGAPORE- When Nurin Akisha Kamarnor entered secondary school, she was immediately drawn to the information technology co-curricular activity because of her fascination with projectors and wires.

But her male classmates mocked her, telling her that only boys can work with technology.

The Northland Secondary School student told The Straits Times: “When I heard those words, I felt very disappointed and bad about myself. I thought, ‘Why is it that only boys can work with technology and not me?’”

It was when she was approached by a co-founder of community ground-up Byte.sg to participate in a technology learning programme that she gained the confidence to overcome these stereotypes and pursue her interest.

The 15-year-old, who dreams of becoming a photographer, can now create simple Web games, fix projectors and do some basic coding.

“Being in the programme got me out of my comfort zone and made me think that I can work with technology. I feel like I am in charge and I’m proud of myself,” said Nurin, who is a member of her school’s audio-visual aids club, which provides technical support to classes, school events and assemblies.

Nurin was among the 110 beneficiaries who last month completed the Void Deck Technology Lab (VDTL) programme, which provides digital access and literacy to children aged seven to 12 years old living in rental flats.

The programme, which Byte.sg started in 2021, received funding from the Digital for Life movement, which was launched the same year by President Halimah Yacob to help Singaporeans enrich their lives through digital technology.

Byte.sg has since partnered organisations like Singapore Red Cross, Awwa and Leng Kee Youth Network to run the VDTL programme in six location, including Yishun, Whampoa and Leng Kee.

Over 48 weeks, student and corporate volunteers guide disadvantaged children through six modules on science and technology on new and pre-loved laptops and tablets. The modules range from climate change to machine learning and digital art.

On Thursday, the President dropped in on one session at the void deck of HDB blocks in Yishun Street 22 and chatted with volunteers and beneficiaries. She also observed interactive games, and augmented reality and digital art activities.

She said in a Facebook post of her visit: “The children impressed me with their confidence and the skills they learnt from the VDTL sessions.