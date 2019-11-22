ChildAid 2019 concert raises $2.12m for charity

President Halimah Yacob and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, at the ChildAid 2019 event which raised $2.12 million for charity this year. With them on stage last night were the show's performers, its creative director Dick Lee, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) chairman Lee Boon Yang, SPH chief executive Ng Yat Chung, representatives of sponsors Singapore Plastic Industry Association, UOB, Citi Singapore and MHC Asia Group, and SPH editors and other management staff.

About 1,600 people turned up for the concert last night at the Esplanade Theatre to catch song and dance acts by 132 performers, aged between six and 19, as part of the event's 15th anniversary gala.