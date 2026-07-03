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Child taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Yishun HDB flat

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the fire in a 12th-floor flat at Block 381C Yishun Ring Road at about 5.15pm on July 3.

SINGAPORE – Twenty-five residents were evacuated and a child was taken to hospital after a fire broke out in the living room of a Yishun HDB flat on the evening of July 3.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire in a flat on the 12th floor of Block 381C Yishun Ring Road at about 5.15pm.

Upon arriving, SCDF officers found the living room of the flat on fire. The blaze was put out with a water jet. During the operation, a team of firefighters found a child in a bedroom.

The child was assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The total number of fires in Singapore increased by 3 per cent from 2024 to 2025, climbing from 1,990 cases to 2,050 cases. Of these, 1,051 cases involved fires at residential buildings – an 8.6 per cent increase from the 968 cases in 2024.

Unattended cooking and electrical fires, including faults in electrical wiring or overloaded sockets, remained the top two causes of home fires.