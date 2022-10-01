Child abuse video campaign launched to help pre-school teachers spot, handle cases

SINGAPORE - A new video campaign on child abuse will help a group of people - pre-school educators whom children commonly come into contact with - to better tackle the issues.

Casa Raudha, a charity that runs crisis shelters for women and children, launched the project on Saturday.

The video covers signs to look out for, such as a child who is non-responsive, withdrawn from friends, or inappropriately touches other children.

It also addresses common concerns of teachers, such as whether reporting suspected cases of abuse will affect the child's safety, and what if the reported cases turn out to be false.

Casa Raudha said in 2021, more than half the children below seven years old admitted to its two shelters had experienced abuse, up 17 per cent from the proportion in 2020.

The charity has trained more than 200 pre-school teachers on how to handle family violence. Recognising the difficulty of reaching out to every early childhood educator, it produced the video so that teachers can learn at their own pace.

The video will be distributed to the Early Childhood Development Agency's network of more than 1,000 pre-schools.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development's (MSF) Child Protective Service (CPS) investigated a record 2,141 cases of child abuse in 2021, a 63 per cent increase from the 1,313 in 2020.

Neglect cases made up the bulk of the investigations, more than doubling from 375 in 2020 to 910 in 2021.

MSF told The Straits Times that about one in four protection cases investigated by CPS in 2021 was referred by schools, through teachers or school counsellors.

Casa Raudha executive director Zaharah Ariff said the most common cases seen at its two crisis shelters involve physical abuse, but they have also dealt with children who have suffered emotional, psychological and sexual abuse.

In one case, a child, who was emotionally abused by his father after being blamed for his divorce, developed suicidal thoughts.

Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, who sits on the board of directors at Casa Raudha, officiated at the launch of the video campaign on Saturday.

He said the charity - which was set up in 2008 - has helped more than 1,000 victims and survivors of domestic abuse for more than a decade.

Although its primary service is to protect women, it has seen an increasing number of child beneficiaries over the years.