Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy in Singapore for 3-day introductory visit

SINGAPORE - The Chief of the Royal Malaysian Navy, Datuk Abdul Rahman Ayob, is in Singapore for a three-day introductory visit from Sunday to Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, Admiral Abdul Rahman called on Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, and both men reaffirmed the importance of maintaining strong ties between the Singapore and Malaysian navies.

They also discussed defence cooperation linked to common security challenges in the region, said Mindef in a statement.

After inspecting a guard of honour at the Defence Ministry, Adm Abdul Rahman called on Chief of Defence Force Melvyn Ong and Chief of Navy Aaron Beng.

Adm Abdul Rahman also visited the RSS Singapura-Changi Naval Base on Monday, and went on a tour to see the RSN’s Formidable-class frigate RSS Tenacious and other training facilities there.

Adm Abdul Rahman’s visit underscores the warm and longstanding bilateral defence relationship between Singapore and Malaysia, the statement said.

The navies of both countries interact regularly through bilateral exercises, visits, professional exchanges and cross attendance of courses, and also through multilateral platforms like the Five Power Defence Arrangements and Malacca Straits Patrol, Mindef added.

These interactions have strengthened the mutual understanding and professional ties between the two navies, the statement said.