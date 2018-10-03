Chief of Malaysian Armed Forces makes first visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE - The chief of the Malaysian Armed Forces Zulkifli Zainal Abidin called on Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Wednesday (Oct 3), as part of his first visit to Singapore in his role.

During their meeting, the leaders affirmed the positive trajectory of the bilateral defence relationship, Mindef said on Wednesday.

They also discussed how the two defence establishments could strengthen cooperation to deal with common security challenges in the region.

General Zulkifli, who took up the post in June, also met Chief of Defence Force Melvyn Ong and reviewed a guard of honour at Mindef in Bukit Gombak before meeting Dr Ng.

Gen Zulkifli arrived in Singapore on Tuesday and visited Changi Naval Base to observe the opening ceremony of Exercise Bersama Lima - a multilateral exercise involving the five member nations of the Five Power Defence Arrangements - Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand and Britain.

He also visited the Changi Command and Control Centre and the Formidable-class frigate RSS Steadfast.

On Wednesday, he visited the Island Defence Task Force at Clementi Camp, and he was due to visit ST Engineering in the afternoon.

"General Zulkifli's visit underscores the warm and longstanding defence relations between Singapore and Malaysia," Mindef added.

The Singapore Armed Forces and Malaysian Armed Forces regularly interact across a wide range of activities, including bilateral exercises, visits, exchanges and multilateral activities.