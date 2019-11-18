Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon recognised for promoting access to justice by Geneva-based NGO

SINGAPORE - Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon has been recognised for his contributions in promoting access to justice through the development of alternative dispute resolution in Singapore.

Mr Menon was conferred the Special Recognition Award 2019 by the Negotiation and Conflict Management Group (NCMG) International, a Geneva-based non-governmental organisation.

He was given the award at the group's Peace Awards Dinner held in the Nigerian capital Abuja last Thursday (Nov 14), Singapore's Supreme Court said in a statement on Monday (Nov 18).

It said Mr Menon was recognised for his "exemplary leadership, selfless service and commitment to developing alternative dispute resolution".

The awards committee also noted Mr Menon's contributions in "improving and modernising the civil justice system in Singapore and in strengthening Singapore's position in the world as a leading centre for international commercial dispute resolution", the statement added.

Founded in Nigeria in 1996 and currently headquartered in Geneva, the NCMG International seeks to promote alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, such as mediation and arbitration, as the default means of conflict management, according to its website.

Its efforts are aimed at advocating conflict management within the Africa continent and promoting world peace.

Previous recipients of the award include the late United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, who was presented the award posthumously and Dr Ameyo Stella Adadevoh, who helped stop the spread of Ebola in Nigeria by identifying the first patient infected with the deadly virus.

Mr Menon said in the statement he was "deeply humbled and immensely honoured" to be conferred the award.

"The NCMG has worked hard over the last two decades to promote the use of alternative dispute resolution in Nigeria and elsewhere in Africa. This is a worthwhile mission that ties in with my belief that alternative dispute resolution is not only an effective and accessible means for the resolution of disputes but is also indispensable in the effort to restore and build lasting peace in societies riven by conflict," he added.

Receiving his award at the dinner, Mr Menon spoke of his belief that the law carries the promise of a better day because of its ability to safeguard the vulnerable, empower the disadvantaged, restrain the powerful, and keep the peace.

It was for these reasons, he said, that it has been his personal mission during his time as Chief Justice to promote access to justice.

While in Abuja, Mr Menon also delivered a keynote lecture titled Technology And The Changing Face Of Justice at the NCMG ADR Conference, which was attended by members of the Nigerian judiciary, legal practitioners and civil servants.

In the speech, Mr Menon spoke about how the disruptive force of technology can be carefully harnessed to greatly enhance access to justice and narrow the divisions within society.

He shared, for example, how mobile online platforms can bridge the physical gap between individuals and institutions of justice by connecting users to courtrooms and court processes. He cited the example of the Chinese courtroom application Weisu, which supports the verification of identity, submission of court documents, and even the transcription of testimonies.

"This is particularly important for those who live in less accessible areas, suffer from physical disabilities, or are otherwise constrained from travel by their circumstances," said Mr Menon.

Mr Menon also highlighted the proliferation of low-cost digital tools such as chatbots, like the Automated Divorce Advisor created by Nigerian online platform LawPadi, which helps users determine their eligibility for a divorce and connects them to a lawyer.

Such tools capable of performing legal tasks and even offering legal advice will have a growing impact on the market for legal services, said Mr Menon. "In so doing, technology promises to open the gates of justice to many who were formerly excluded," he said.