Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon elected president of Asean Law Association

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon was elected president of the Asean Law Association (ALA) on Saturday (July 28), at elections held during the closing of ALA's 13th general assembly.

He will hold the position for three years.

The ALA is a non-governmental organisation that brings together legal professionals across the Asean region.

CJ Menon, who also chairs the ALA's Singapore national committee, is the association's 13th president and the third Singaporean to hold the position.

Former Law Society president Mr T.B.P Menon held the position between 1984 and 1986 while Justice Chao Hick Tin, currently a senior judge of the Supreme Court, was ALA president between 2003 and 2006.

CJ Menon's election came at the end of the three-day Asean Law Conference, held in conjunction with the ALA general assembly.

In a speech addressing the general assembly, he thanked outgoing ALA president, Attorney Avelino V. Cruz of the Philippines.

He also announced that the governing council of the ALA had approved the establishment of the Asean Law Institute, a centre which will support the association's work and further its objectives.

CJ Menon also suggested that a website could be set up, where law firms, universities, and research organisations across the region can list internship and placement opportunities, and interested parties can apply.

"By matching supply with demand, the opportunities for learning and collaboration will be increased," he said.

More than 400 participants and over 50 speakers attended the Asean Law Conference this year .