Chief cameraman among 748 personnel recognised at Mindef National Day Awards event

SINGAPORE - From overseas operations and training to parades and ceremonies, the chief cameraman with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Film Unit, Mr Chin Boon Cheng, has witnessed many of them first-hand through his lens.

A former regular with the elite commando formation, the 48-year-old applied for the job after his physical employment standard (PES) was downgraded after he suffered a torn ligament.

He recalled that during an interview 23 years ago, he could not answer many questions on how to operate a camera but won over the interviewers from the Film Unit with his willingness to learn.

"I knew nuts about filming. Back then, I was quite young, and I got a bit frustrated (with the questions), so I stood up and told them, 'Look, I only know a few things about the camera,'" he said, such as how to use the on/off switch and the record button.

"(But) as long as you give me an opportunity, I will do my best and learn out of it," he added.

He was selected for the job, and would go on to record SAF deployments such as the disaster relief efforts after the Boxing Day tsunami that hit Indonesia in 2004, multinational counter-piracy efforts in the Gulf of Aden and the peacekeeping operations in Timor Leste in the early 2000s.

On Friday (Nov 15), Mr Chin was among those recognised for their "outstanding performances and dedication to duty and service" at the annual Ministry of Defence/SAF National Day Awards Investiture.

He received the Long Service Medal from Permanent Secretary (Defence) Chan Yeng Kit in a ceremony at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

A total of 115 Commendation Medals, 142 Efficiency Medals and 504 Long Service Medals were awarded. Thirteen people received both the Commendation/Efficiency Medal and the Long Service Medal. Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen also gave out some of the awards.

One Commendation Medal recipient, Lieutenant-Colonel Elizabeth Soh, 40, said her most fulfilling time in her 20-year service in the army was when she was commanding officer of the 3rd SAF Transport Battalion from 2014 to 2016.



When she was commanding officer, Lieutenant-Colonel Elizabeth Soh found it meaningful to lead men and help them find purpose in what they do, including for national servicemen. PHOTO: MINDEF



Among other things, her contributions included helping in the effort to supply the entire armed forces with the current pixelised uniform, first introduced in 2012. The effort took her team about five years.

When she was commanding officer, Lt-Col Soh found it meaningful to lead men and help them find purpose in what they do, including for national servicemen.

"As NSmen (operationally-ready national servicemen), it's not easy to have to manage your career and coming back to serve in-camp training, so it's very rejuvenating for me to engage them because I know they are sacrificing to make time to serve ICT," added Lt-Col Soh, who is currently branch head from General Staff (Training).

At another National Day Awards ceremony next month, Chief of Navy Lew Chuen Hong, and former Mindef deputy secretary (technology) Frederick Chew, who is currently chief executive of A*Star, will be awarded the Public Administration Medal (Gold) (Military), said Mindef.

Sixteen will be given the Public Administration Medal (Silver), while 26 will be given the Public Administration (Bronze) in that ceremony.