Chicken task force, nets and egg hunts after residents cry fowl

The authorities are taking a more consultative approach in managing free-roaming chickens at Sin Ming Court, after people cried fowl over the covert culling of chickens there in 2017.

In recent months, some residents have had their feathers ruffled by roosters crowing at all times of the day, occasionally as late - or early - as 2am.

A chicken task force has now been convened to look into sustainably managing their numbers in the housing estate, which appears to have swelled once more.

A National Parks Board (NParks) survey in March found 69 chickens in the estate, when previously a population of 50 was deemed one chicken too many back in 2017.

Among the measures rolled out in the last three months by the task force - which includes residents and animal welfare groups - are umbrella-like nets on trees to prevent roosters from roosting next to windows in the wee hours of the morning, as well as regular egg hunts.

Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Chong Kee Hiong told The Sunday Times that hygiene and noise complaints have risen since October 2020, when several birds were relocated from the area to curb overpopulation.

In the past one or two months, new residents have spoken up about the disruptiveness of the chickens, with a handful even calling for their "immediate removal", said Mr Chong, the area's MP.

To handle the situation in a reasonable manner, a task force was formed comprising residents vested in the fate of the birds, representatives from NParks, Thomson Sin Ming Residents' Committee, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society and Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC Town Council.

A resident who is part of the chicken task force and wanted to be known only as Madam Wong, 54, said she hunts for eggs around the estate whenever she walks her dog and keeps them for consumption when she finds them.

The director of a multinational corporation, who has lived in the estate since 1997, said: "All of us in the task force agreed that there will be no culling. And through egg hunting, we can actively control the population."

Posters around the estate promise residents a small gift for every egg found, and encourage them to actively search for eggs from breeding grounds. The task force also educates people to not feed the chickens, which is believed to be a driving force for overpopulation.