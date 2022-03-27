Chicken task force, nets and egg hunts after residents cry fowl

The authorities are taking a more consultative approach in managing free-roaming chickens at Sin Ming Court, after people cried fowl over the covert culling of chickens there in 2017.
In recent months, some residents have had their feathers ruffled by roosters crowing at all times of the day, occasionally as late - or early - as 2am.
A chicken task force has now been convened to look into sustainably managing their numbers in the housing estate, which appears to have swelled once more.
A National Parks Board (NParks) survey in March found 69 chickens in the estate, when previously a population of 50 was deemed one chicken too many back in 2017.
Among the measures rolled out in the last three months by the task force - which includes residents and animal welfare groups - are umbrella-like nets on trees to prevent roosters from roosting next to windows in the wee hours of the morning, as well as regular egg hunts.
Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Chong Kee Hiong told The Sunday Times that hygiene and noise complaints have risen since October 2020, when several birds were relocated from the area to curb overpopulation.
In the past one or two months, new residents have spoken up about the disruptiveness of the chickens, with a handful even calling for their "immediate removal", said Mr Chong, the area's MP.
To handle the situation in a reasonable manner, a task force was formed comprising residents vested in the fate of the birds, representatives from NParks, Thomson Sin Ming Residents' Committee, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society and Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC Town Council.
A resident who is part of the chicken task force and wanted to be known only as Madam Wong, 54, said she hunts for eggs around the estate whenever she walks her dog and keeps them for consumption when she finds them.
The director of a multinational corporation, who has lived in the estate since 1997, said: "All of us in the task force agreed that there will be no culling. And through egg hunting, we can actively control the population."
Posters around the estate promise residents a small gift for every egg found, and encourage them to actively search for eggs from breeding grounds. The task force also educates people to not feed the chickens, which is believed to be a driving force for overpopulation.
Responding to queries from ST, NParks' group director of wildlife management Adrian Loo advised members of the public not to feed free-ranging chickens, as it leads to overpopulation and disamenities to the community.
"They are capable of sourcing for food in their habitat and do not require food from humans to survive," Dr Loo said.
Despite these efforts, the chairman of the chicken task force announced last Thursday that up to 10 roosters will be relocated to a farm with the help of NParks to curb overpopulation.
The decision divided residents, with some supportive of relocation, while others were incensed by the announcement.
"Some of us felt cheated," said Madam Wong, adding that she had worked hard to hunt down the eggs and yet the chickens were being relocated against her will.
All 15 residents that The Sunday Times spoke to said they enjoyed the presence of the chickens, which conjured the atmosphere of a kampung, but a few felt that relocation was acceptable.
Taxi driver Ho Soon Leng, 71, who has lived in the estate for more than 30 years, said: "We don't find it a nuisance, and I take my grandchildren to look at the chickens every now and then. But I do think the population should be controlled if it gets out of hand."
Mr Chong said he will consider setting up more task forces if other estates under him face the same grouses.
"It will not make everybody happy, but it gives the people who feel strongly about the issue a chance to speak up," he added.