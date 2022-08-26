Chew Hock Yong, permanent secretary for home affairs development, to retire

Thanking Mr Chew, Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said in statement: "I would like to thank Hock Yong for his many years of dedicated service. He has served with distinction and made impactful contributions in the various ministries he has been to, in particular in improving the public transport system and building an inclusive and caring society for Singaporeans."

Mr Chew joined the public service in 1991.

In 2004, he was appointed deputy secretary of the then Ministry of Community Development, Youth and Sports, where he played a key role in Singapore hosting the inaugural Youth Olympics Games in 2010, PSD said.

He then left to helm the Land Transport Authority for four years, before joining the Ministry of National Development as second permanent secretary, establishing the Municipal Services Office.

From 2016 to April this year, Mr Chew served as permanent secretary for social and family development.

During Covid-19, he worked with his team to implement emergency measures, such as the Covid-19 Support Grant and Covid-19 Recovery Grant, to help Singaporeans tide through the pandemic, PSD added.

As permanent secretary for home affairs development since 2019, Mr Chew oversaw the establishment of the Home Team Science and Technology Agency.

His successor, Mr Kam, was previously in the Singapore Police Force, holding various appointments including director of operations and commander of Ang Mo Kio Police Division.

He was appointed permanent secretary for communications and information in 2012 and permanent secretary for manpower in 2016, before taking on his current role at the Ministry of Social and Family Development this year.