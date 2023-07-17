Who is Cheng Li Hui, the former Tampines MP involved in affair with ex-Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin?

SINGAPORE - Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Tampines group representative constituency (GRC) MP Cheng Li Hui resigned on Monday over their affair.

Ms Cheng, who stepped down with immediate effect as a member of The People’s Action Party (PAP), has also resigned as an MP for Tampines GRC.

Here are five things to know about her.

1. She helped out her father at the grassroots in secondary school

She said previously that in secondary school, she had accompanied her grassroots volunteer father on grassroots activities.

Prior to the 2015 election, she was a councillor in Northwest CDC for over 10 years, and was said at the time to have 12 years of grassroots experience.

“From being a girl scout to assisting at Meet-the-People sessions since 2003, helping people has been such an integral part of my life,” she told The Straits Times in 2015.

2. She became a Tampines MP in 2015

Ms Cheng started volunteering in Tampines East in early 2015 and was fielded in the PAP’s Tampines GRC team in the general election later that year.