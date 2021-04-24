Chee Hong Tat to replace Koh Poh Koon at NTUC

Senior Minister of State for Transport and Foreign Affairs Chee Hong Tat will be joining the labour movement and will relinquish his appointment in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He will replace Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon, who is currently the deputy secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), in a move that takes effect on May 15.

Announcing the changes yesterday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he had made the decision to second Mr Chee, 47, to the labour movement after discussing the matter with NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng.

In a statement, the NTUC said that PM Lee had written on Wednesday to its president, Ms Mary Liew, to request that Dr Koh be released from his role so that he can return full-time to government service, and that the NTUC consider accepting Mr Chee into the labour movement.

The NTUC's central committee met on Thursday and accepted PM Lee's request, NTUC said.

In his letter to Ms Liew, PM Lee said: "I am confident that Hong Tat, with his concurrent appointment in the Ministry of Transport, and his previous experience in the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the public service, will be able to contribute significantly to NTUC's efforts to secure the livelihoods and future of our workers."

Ms Liew, in her reply, noted that having political office-holders seconded to NTUC underscores the symbiotic relationship between the NTUC and the People's Action Party.

The NTUC central committee is slated to officially appoint Mr Chee to his post at a later date, before the end of next month.

Mr Chee, who will continue as Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Transport, will be working with Mr Ng, alongside NTUC deputy secretaries-general Heng Chee How and Cham Hui Fong.

The NTUC noted that Mr Chee is "no stranger to the labour movement". He has been closely involved in advising the Union of Power and Gas Employees and Healthcare Services Employees' Union, and has worked with union leaders to ensure the well-being of healthcare workers.

In this year's May Day Awards, he is due to receive the Distinguished Service Award, one of the highest accolades, for his work in advocating the protection of healthcare and public transport workers against abuse.

Mr Chee, who was appointed Minister of State shortly after being elected as Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP in 2015, was promoted to Senior Minister of State in 2017.

Dr Koh, 49, meanwhile, will take on a new appointment in the Manpower Ministry (MOM) as Senior Minister of State, in addition to his role in the Health Ministry.

PM Lee said in his letter that Dr Koh, who became NTUC deputy-secretary-general in 2018, has supported the labour chief as another interface between the NTUC and government agencies, strengthening the close, symbiotic relationship between the NTUC and the PAP Government.

PM Lee added: "It is very good for the labour movement to have someone familiar at MOM, especially one who has been working on worker training."

Ms Liew said Dr Koh has been a key member of the NTUC leadership team, driving efforts in expanding the Progressive Wage Model, as well as in training and transformation. She thanked him for looking after the interests of Singapore's lower-wage workers, and pushing for productivity improvements.

"We are confident that Brother Poh Koon will continue to have a heart for our workers, and we look forward to working with him in his new role," she said.