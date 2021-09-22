Check out view from yet-to-be-built flats and map out drone flight paths on new OneMap3D

SINGAPORE - Home buyers can now get a glimpse of the view from their future homes even before they are built, thanks to a new three-dimensional (3D) map.

Drone pilots will also be able to view no-fly zones and map out flight paths using OneMap3D.

The newly launched map by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) is the 3D twin of the country's most authoritative map - OneMap - which has existed in a 2D format since 2010.

The map was put together by a team from SLA using open-source 3D geospatial technology and city modelling tools.

The 3D feature is a draw. SLA said more than 20 firms have indicated interest in using OneMap3D for their work in various fields such as real estate, logistics, unmanned aerial vehicles, augmented reality and virtual reality.

Property firm PropNex chief executive Ismail Gafoor said the map could be a game-changer for the real estate industry.

He said: "OneMap allows us to serve our clients better as they can view listings with real-time, location-based services and detailed location information like nearby schools and amenities."

PropNex is one of three firms which signed memorandums of understanding with SLA last week, which will see the agency collaborate with them and explore new opportunities involving geospatial information and technology.

Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong, who officiated OneMap3D's launch at a virtual event last Wednesday (Sept 15) during the Singapore Geospatial Festival (SgGeoFest), said geospatial technology is and will continue to be an essential part of Singapore's smart nation vision.

He cited the use of such technologies by public agencies in the fight against Covid-19, such as SpaceOut and Safe Distance @ Parks, which give real-time updates on crowd levels at malls and parks, and Mask Go Where, which indicated where mask collection points were located during distribution exercises.

Mr Tong, who is also Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, said he looks forward to seeing more partnerships leverage geospatial information to deliver better solutions and services to stakeholders, and ultimately serve users on the ground.

SLA's two other MOUs are with delivery firm Ninja Van and robotics firm Kabam.



Home buyers can check out the view from yet-to-be-built flats using OneMap3D, which gives users an elevated view of areas. PHOTO: SINGAPORE LAND AUTHORITY



SLA chief executive Colin Low said it hopes to improve granular data provided in the map in working with Ninja Van, which will in turn help logistics firms to improve scheduling and shorten delivery times.

Ninja Van chief executive Lai Chang Wen said: "With our drivers contributing pictorial data to facilitate OneMap's accuracy and data volume, we can potentially set a new industry operational standard through improvements in the entire last-mile delivery."

With robotics firm Kabam, SLA, a statutory board under the Law Ministry, will trial using robots to capture data for OneMap, reducing the time and labour needed to gather such data manually.

Mr Low said that OneMap3D remains a work in progress, and can be improved as more firms chip in and develop new uses for the map.

"SLA will continue to explore a range of options and methods to capture data effectively and efficiently, to provide a robust map base and mapping data sets as a driver for smart nation solutions," he said.