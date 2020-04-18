Check out ST's stay-home guide for fun and enriching activities

If you are already running out of shows to watch on Netflix less than two weeks into the circuit breaker period, or slightly buzzed by too many Dalgona coffees, do not fret.

The Straits Times has been producing a series of stay-home guides on entertaining and enriching ways to occupy your time. From Monday to Friday, for instance, readers may be inspired by the Life section's list of five fun and uplifting activities.

Things to look forward to in the coming weeks include local jazz pianist Jeremy Monteiro's livestream concert on April 30, and a video series about music featuring Singaporean conductor Wong Kah Chun and non-profit organisation Child At Street 11.

These daily recommendations are accompanied by reviews of food delivery options and nourishing recipes, under the tags Tar Pau Nation and Comfort Cooking.

On Monday, ST will bring you a special colouring contest, where readers stand a chance to win $5,000 in cash by colouring seven custom-made art illustrations. The family friendly contest, which has no age limit, is sponsored by Pulse by Prudential.

ST's video team has also produced three easy stay-home games for children to help parents calm some of that restless energy bursting to get out.

Or, in just under two hours, you could sharpen your business pre-sentation skills or help your child write better compositions, courtesy of ST Masterclass.

Ms Nicolette Ng, a founder of Write Edge, is hosting a free online composition course for pupils at 2pm on April 28, while business presentation coach Steve Dawson will conduct his sessions at 2pm on Thursday, and again on April 30.

And for those who want a break from the screen, tune in to a podcast by ST or The Business Times. These cover topics from losing weight using intermittent fasting to novels written about pandemics.

Last, but not least, ST Digital's #Stayhome reads offer a collection of heart-warming stories from previous years that may be just the pick-me-up you need.

The first compilation, released on Thursday, includes a 2018 story about a newly-wed couple who opened up their home and welcomed troubled youth with nowhere to go.

Said Mr Warren Fernandez, Straits Times editor and editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group: "ST has been helping to spread the message on the critical importance of people staying at home at this time. So, we thought we should also pitch in to provide some content to help our readers do just that.

"We have worked with our partners to curate quite a range of things people can do at home, from attending one of our popular masterclasses online, to taking part in colouring contests, to enjoying music with their kids.

"We have to keep up the stay-at-home effort for some more weeks, and we hope the content we have put together will make it a little more bearable for everyone."