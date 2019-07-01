Check out ST graphic on NDP songs to win parade tickets

Whether you love them or not, National Day Parade (NDP) theme songs have become a popular feature of the annual event.

The Straits Times has created a special interactive graphic that traces the evolution of official NDP theme songs since 1984.

Look at the graphic, answer three questions and you could win tickets to the NDP, which returns to the Padang for the first time since 2015.

While several songs, such as Home by singer-songwriter Dick Lee, have remained favourites years after their release, some songs received mixed reactions and even stirred up debate.

The interactive graphic reveals interesting facts about these NDP theme songs, as well as looks into what makes them stick with Singaporeans.

For instance, the word "dream" appears in 2005's Reach Out For The Skies seven times.

This year's NDP theme song, titled Our Singapore, features stars such as JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun.