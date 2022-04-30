Cheating trainee lawyers: Dishonesty unacceptable, says Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - Dishonesty is unacceptable for lawyers and it is important they have a very high standard of conduct, said Law Minister K. Shanmugam.

Commenting on media reports of trainee lawyers who cheated in the Bar examination, the minister said that honesty is important for lawyers as they have to act in the best interest of clients.

He said: "Lawyers are often fiduciaries... (which means) you stand in a position of trust via-a-vis your client.

"Honesty, good behaviour, very high standard of conduct. (These are) extremely important, and dishonesty is an absolute no-no."

The minister was speaking to the media on Saturday morning (April 30), on the sidelines of a fund-raising event in Changi by runners' club The Thaarumaaru Runners

It was reported earlier this month that a total of 11 trainee lawyers had cheated in their 2020 Bar examinations.

Six of them had their admission to the Bar delayed, after the Attorney-General objected to their applications for admission.

High Court Judge Choo Han Teck had issued his grounds of decision on April 18, redacting the names of the applicants in the hope that they will not be prejudiced in the long run, in the spirit of second chances.

But he reversed his decision on April 27 following an application by the Attorney-General that was supported by the Law Society.

Asked for his comments on the matter on Saturday, Mr Shanmugam said he wanted to be careful with his comments as the cases are still pending in court.

He added that there will also be questions on the matter in Parliament.

"But I think I can say dishonesty is completely unacceptable," he said.

"The remarks by the courts so far and the various involved parties, the Sile (Singapore Institute of Legal Education), as well as the AGC (Attorney-General's Chambers), as well as the Law Society, have all made that quite clear. It's unacceptable, period. And one can say much more, but I want to be careful."