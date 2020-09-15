Cheaper package delivery as SingPost revises rates ahead of year-end peak

SINGAPORE - SingPost is adjusting its delivery rates for parcels and packages to streamline its services and offer more competitive prices ahead of the holiday peak season.

The new pricing structure, which will take effect on Oct 15, will comprise flat rates and lower prices for most domestic delivery services. International postal rates for packages will also be simplified and cheaper for most customers, SingPost said in a statement on Tuesday (Sept 15).

Basic packages, which are smaller items delivered to the letterbox, are currently priced at between 90 cents and $3.50 depending on weight. From Oct 15, all packages up to 2kg - the maximum for letterbox deliveries- will cost a flat $1.50.

Those who opt for tracking will pay $3, down from the current range of $3.20 to $4.80.

Postage-paid envelopes will also have their rates revised downwards. Poly mailers, which now cost $2 for small items weighing up to 500g and $2.90 for larger items up to 1kg, will be priced at $2 for all items up to 2kg. SmartPac packaging, which costs between $3.20 and $4.70, will be priced at either $3.20 or $3.80. The weight limit will however be reduced from 3kg to 2kg.

All basic delivery services for packages will be delivered to the letterbox within two working days, down from the previous service standard of three working days, SingPost said.

Local delivery services by courier arm Speedpost - which offers doorstep delivery - will also see changes.

Speedpost Economy, which offers delivery in two working days, will be discontinued. Next-day delivery service Speedpost Standard, however, will see its rates revised down from $10 to $16 to a flat $6 for items weighing up to 30kg. There will be no changes to the Speedpost Express service, which offers two-hour delivery for between $15 and $25.

For international deliveries, the Speedpost Standard option - which offers parcel delivery in five to 14 days - will cease. This leaves only the faster Speedpost Express and Speedpost Priority options or slower Speedpost Economy route, delivered by sea. Customers who choose this last option, which takes between three and 15 working weeks, will however be entitled to free collection by Speedpost, currently available only to Speedpost Express and Speedpost Priority.



GRAPHIC: SINGPOST



Other changes to international document and parcel delivery services will apply, though there are no changes to airmail and aerogramme rates,SingPost said.

The adjustments come amid a surge in e-commerce volumes and in anticipation of the year-end peak season, it added.

SingPost last revised its rates and services last year, when it introduced new categories for deliveries of packages to the letterbox.

Mr Vincent Phang, SingPost's Singapore head and chief executive of postal services, said in a statement on Tuesday that there has been a strong take-up for both the basic and tracked package options, which do not rely on recipients being at home for delivery.

"This round of enhancements provides cost savings and improved services for the majority of our customers," he said.