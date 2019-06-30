Charity watchdog, Hindu board ink best practices MOU

Singaporeans now have higher expectations of governance and productivity within charities and organisations, said Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran yesterday.

Mr Iswaran was speaking at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) and the Commissioner of Charities at Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple.

Under the MOU, both sides will share best practices and resources, and work together to uplift the Hindu community.

"We are trying to do something that will help to set the new benchmark, in terms of the standard of the work and the kind of effort that we undertake, not only within the Hindu community but also within the larger community of charities in Singapore," said Mr Iswaran.

"We are coming together to reach out, work together and achieve those standards as a community, by sharing what we know, pooling our best practices and learning from one another," he added.

"This will work only if all of us agree that this is important and commit ourselves to working together to make it happen."

Last year, the HEB helped the Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple in Serangoon Road to put in place proper governance and internal controls.

In May last year, key board members of the temple were barred from their posts by the Charities Commissioner after an eight-month probe found severe mismanagement of temple funds by key board members.

The temple's chairman, Mr Sivakadacham, was suspended and the temple's secretary, Mr Ratha Krishnan Selvakumar, was removed from his post.

The probe found that key office-bearers had issued uncrossed cheques and allowed them to be exchanged for cash at the temple.

Between January 2011 and July 2014, the temple issued at least 823 uncrossed cheques, amounting to more than $1.5 million. Of these, 45 cheques worth more than $227,000 were given to people who were not the intended recipients.