Charity tackles need for flexi-childcare outside of standard hours for lower-income families

SINGAPORE – Parents who work irregular hours need help caring for their children, and a programme by charity Daughters of Tomorrow (DOT) has met that need through low-cost and flexible care.

It piloted a childminding programme in 2018 as it noticed that more lower-income mothers needed support in order to re-enter the workforce.

Within a year, the pilot had 24 community childminders matched to 50 children from 30 families. This enabled more parents to access and sustain job opportunities, said DOT’s manager for programme development and incubator Priscilla Tay.

To date, more than 130 families have joined the programme, and 60 childminders have been recruited.

Childminders and families are paired through a matching system that considers factors like location preferences, service hours needed and specific tasks required.

Childminders and parents agree on arrangement details, like whether the child is cared for at the childminder’s home, or in their own home. Although DOT’s programme offers flexible hours, which includes care after 7pm, it does not allow overnight services.

The programme was later formalised in partnership with the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) in 2022, and has provided more than 900 hours of childminding services to date. The services are offered at $5 per hour for each child.

Home-based childminding services cater to families with parents who work irregular hours, particularly those in service industries doing shift work, said Ms Tay.

“As a result, their main needs revolve around flexible and reliable childminding services, especially during non-standard childcare hours, such as after 7pm and on weekends,” she added.

“Having a childminder alleviates these concerns by providing flexible and tailored care, allowing parents to sustain employment without worrying about childcare responsibilities.”

DOT’s childminders include its own female beneficiaries who are keen to support other low-income mothers in their journey back to work.

Assistant professor of psychology and child and human development at the National Institute of Education Cheung Hoi Shan said affordable and good quality child care goes a long way in supporting lower-income families.

“However, it is very important that the quality of care, even when made highly affordable, needs to be of good quality. This will give families peace of mind to seek employment that can potentially improve their financial situation,” she added.

MSF announced on March 6 that it would be launching a new childminding scheme to give parents another infant care option.

The scheme will help parents with babies aged from two months to 18 months, and childminding fees are planned to be similar to what a median-income family pays, after subsidies, for infant care at centres run by anchor operators – around $700 a month.