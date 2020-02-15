Charity still barred from raising funds

Social service agency Crisis Centre (Singapore) has been suspended from conducting any fund-raising appeals for another three months from today, while its fund-raising activities continue to be investigated.

The centre, which provides transitional shelter for men who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, has been suspended from conducting fund-raising since Aug 15 last year.

Its extended suspension, which ends on May 14, was announced in a statement by the Commissioner of Charities (COC) yesterday.

Crisis Centre's fund-raising appeals were suspended last August to protect the public amid investigations, said the commissioner, Dr Ang Hak Seng.

In August last year, the COC had said investigations were launched after feedback was received about the charity's fund-raising appeals.

Dr Ang said investigations also found "serious concerns about the charity's governance, record-keeping practices and ability to be accountable to its donors".

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), the sector administrator overseeing Crisis Centre, has informed the commissioner that it requires more time to finalise its investigations, said Dr Ang.

The charity's suspension order has been extended to "ensure the continued protection of the public pending MSF's investigations", he added.

The centre is able to continue with its daily operations while fund-raising appeals have been suspended, and MSF will offer assistance to the men in the shelter if required.

Crisis Centre was set up as a society on Jan 16, 2018, and granted charity status on May 9 the same year.

Choo Yun Ting