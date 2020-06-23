Charity sets up $5m fund to help vulnerable seniors

The Asian Medical Foundation (AMF), a charity affiliated with Raffles Medical Group and whose patron is Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, has set up a $5 million AMF Silver Care Fund to help vulnerable Singaporean seniors affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fund has already received contributions from several prominent Singaporean businessmen who wish to remain anonymous.

It will support two causes: $3.5 million will be dispensed under the AMF Elder Voucher scheme to help some 30,000 seniors with purchasing food and household items, while $1.5 million under the AMF Elder Health scheme will support pilot projects aimed at improving seniors' access to healthcare and enhancing their physical and mental well-being.

The AMF Elder Voucher scheme is slated to start in September, with assistance from government agencies in identifying seniors who are most in need.

The AMF Elder Health scheme will support pilot projects that strengthen seniors' and caregivers' access to medical escort and respite care services, and implement telehealth solutions in the community so that seniors with chronic yet stable conditions can consult their doctors without visiting polyclinics or hospitals.

As a start to this scheme, AMF is piloting the Caregiver Support Network launched in January with community stakeholders in Marine Parade GRC, as well as supporting Elder Health pilot projects in the Kampong Glam constituency, where Raffles Hospital is situated.

The foundation is also in discussions with other healthcare partners to set up telehealth pilot projects in selected Housing Board towns.

AMF chairman Loo Choon Yong said: "Seniors' daily lives and routines have been heavily disrupted by Covid-19. They need much more help to cope with this new normal."