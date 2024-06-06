S’pore charity’s special programme prepares people with disabilities for work

SINGAPORE - Jobseeker Lai Su Ying had some issues when speaking to potential recruiters who wanted to have a quick chat with her over the phone before an interview.

Ms Lai, a 19-year-old Temasek Polytechnic graduate who has moderate hearing loss, said some companies might not understand her need for video calls where she is able to read the interviewers’ lips.

She said: “It makes me feel like I’m not really seen.”

In 2011, she started using a hearing aid when she noticed that people around her would sometimes get fed up because she kept asking them to repeat what they had said.

It can be painful when others dismiss her experiences, she said.

But many like Ms Lai have gained immensely from a 12-week school-to-work Talent Accelerator Programme run by charity TomoWork.

Ms Lai was among 19 participants who graduated from the programme on June 6.

Since 2021, the programme has helped 85 participants with special educational needs to be more job-ready through mentoring, networking and learning opportunities in partnership with major companies.

TomoWork, which was started in 2019, has helped 295 persons with disabilities and students through tailored assistance, said its chief executive officer Mike Momota.

About 80 per cent of the Talent Accelerator Programme graduates have found jobs within six months of completing the programme, he added.

The programme recruited graduating students and recent alumni with disabilities from various polytechnics and Institutes of Technical Education.

TomoWork celebrated its fifth anniversary at Nanyang Polytechnic’s auditorium on June 6 with about 150 guests from ministries and partner organisations.

Students from the current batch, including Ms Lai, presented their projects to companies such as Micron Technology, Singlife, Swire Shipping and Watson-Marlow Singapore at the event.

TomoWork offers a series of programmes for those with disabilities, such as grants for university studies and skills upgrading.

These provide visibility, awareness and a practical bridge for persons with disabilities to opportunities in society, said the event’s guest of honour, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua.

“We all just want to be the best version of ourselves,” he said.

“Work and employment are not just about getting a pay cheque at the end of the month. It is also as much about validation, is also as much about a person’s self-worth, dignity and empowerment,” Mr Chua added.

Ms Ari Hamed, who was hired as a digital innovation analyst within six months of graduating from the programme in 2023, said her favourite part of the programme was visiting different companies and learning what their work culture is.