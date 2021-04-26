Charity rides into Woodlands - as bikers deliver Ramadan grocery packs

Sembawang GRC MP Mariam Jaafar (second from right) joined 15 biker groups yesterday in distributing Ramadan grocery packs to 300 low-income families in Woodlands, including to Madam Mani Mekalai (right). Charity rode into the heartland amid challengi
Sembawang GRC MP Mariam Jaafar (second from right) joined 15 biker groups yesterday in distributing Ramadan grocery packs to 300 low-income families in Woodlands, including to Madam Mani Mekalai (right). ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Sembawang GRC MP Mariam Jaafar joined 15 biker groups yesterday in distributing Ramadan grocery packs to 300 low-income families in Woodlands, including to Madam Mani Mekalai .

Charity rode into the heartland amid challenging times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as the bikers - who hailed from groups including Otai's Bikers Brotherhood, Truckerz Bikerz and Singapore Bikerz InClub - delivered the packs to the beneficiaries' homes.

Cooking oil, condensed milk and instant ketupat - made up of rice tightly packed inside palm leaves - were among the basic necessities and Hari Raya staples donated to the beneficiaries. Syed Mohamed Traders (Singapore) also chipped in 1kg of Basmati rice for each grocery pack.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 26, 2021, with the headline 'Charity rides into Woodlands - as bikers deliver Ramadan grocery packs'. Subscribe
Topics: 