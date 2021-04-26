Charity rides into Woodlands - as bikers deliver Ramadan grocery packs

Sembawang GRC MP Mariam Jaafar joined 15 biker groups yesterday in distributing Ramadan grocery packs to 300 low-income families in Woodlands, including to Madam Mani Mekalai .

Charity rode into the heartland amid challenging times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as the bikers - who hailed from groups including Otai's Bikers Brotherhood, Truckerz Bikerz and Singapore Bikerz InClub - delivered the packs to the beneficiaries' homes.

Cooking oil, condensed milk and instant ketupat - made up of rice tightly packed inside palm leaves - were among the basic necessities and Hari Raya staples donated to the beneficiaries. Syed Mohamed Traders (Singapore) also chipped in 1kg of Basmati rice for each grocery pack.