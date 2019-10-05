Charity party to mark Raffles Hotel's reopening

To celebrate its recent reopening, the iconic Raffles Hotel is throwing a "block party" with tasting portions of food served at its restaurants, accompanied by free flow of champagne, wine, beer and bespoke cocktails.

Billed as the Raffles Reopening Festival, it will be held as the sun goes down on Oct 18, with curated experiences and live performances as well. The activities will end at 11pm.

People can get a taste of the night's offerings for $300, which will go to the Community Chest to benefit about 80 charities. These include social services that help children with special needs and youth at risk, adults with disabilities and those with mental health conditions. About 2,000 tickets are available and Raffles Hotel hopes to raise $1 million for the Community Chest.

The hotel, reopened in August after an almost two-year revamp, will be transformed for the block party, with performances at different outdoor spaces around the property.

Its general manager Christian Westbeld said that beyond commemorating the reopening, the festival allows the hotel "to do our part for society". He added: "We are proud to showcase the best of Singapore's local talent and the multicultural cuisines, reflecting the rich culinary landscape of Singapore."

The tasting portions of food will be from the menus of the Grand Lobby, Tiffin Room, La Dame de Pic, BBR by Alain Ducasse, Burger and Lobster, and Raffles Courtyard.

And performers lined up for the night include singer Kit Chan, indie-pop band The Sam Willows, singer and songwriter Inch Chua, and musician Jeremy Monteiro, who will perform with a jazz quartet and singer Alemay Fernandez.

Another experience is a re-enactment by The Storytelling Centre Limited of the tale of the tiger that found its way into the hotel in 1902.

RAFFLES REOPENING FESTIVAL

When: Oct 18, 7pm to 11pm Tickets: $300 each. All proceeds will go to the Community Chest. Tickets can be bought now at rafflesfestival.com.sg and are available for collection from a dedicated booth at the hotel's Seah Street entrance (outside Raffles Boutique) until Oct 10, or on the day of the event.

Ticket holders will also get to view one of the hotel's luxurious suites.

Community Chest chairman Phillip Tan said the funds raised will go a long way towards empowering the social service agencies that it supports. In expressing its gratitude, he also said "the heritage and class of the Raffles Hotel is reinforced by its spirit of community giving and sharing".