Jamiyah Singapore launches drive to deliver $300k worth of food to the needy

SINGAPORE – Living by himself and unable to work because of illnesses, Haji Uth uman Packir Mastan Mohamed Aly finds joy in cooking – and a 25kg bag of ingredients he receives from Jamiyah Singapore every two months helps him to do just that.

Said the 69-year-old: “I am grateful. Whatever they give me is enough for me.”

Haji Uthuman, who lives in a rental flat in Bendemeer, suffers from high cholesterol and heart problems. Taking on occasional odd jobs, he also shares any extra groceries with his neighbours.

He has obtained food support from Jamiyah Singapore for about three years, with its monthly assistance reaching out to more than 1,000 families.

To sustain this support, Jamiyah Singapore launched its Mega Food Drive 2025 on Nov 23, aiming to raise $300,000 worth of essential items to help more than 1,000 low-income families, persons with disabilities as well as elderly, aged-sick and unemployed individuals.

Haji Uthuman joins more than 1,000 families who rely on Jamiyah’s monthly assistance. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Walk-in and drive-through food contributions can be made at eight Jamiyah locations until Dec 31, while cash donations can be made online.

Popping up at the launch event – at Jamiyah FoodBank in Tannery Lane – were a group of 21 bikers and their spouses, who brought items like rice, Milo and biscuits.

The group, BMW Riding Kakis Bikers, has 431 members across Singapore.

Group founder Mohamed Tajudin, 61, said their passion goes beyond riding. “We are just a motorcycle group, but that does not mean that our passion is only towards riding – we also want to give back to the community.”

“I know my members. They are always willing to do things for charity, so this was not a problem for us,” he a dde d.

At other volunteer events or donation drives that the biker group turns up at, many beneficiaries – both young and old – have been fascinated by the large, sleek BMW sport and touring motorcycles. Some even ask to sit on the bikes or for a ride, Mr Tajudin said.

“When we see the faces of our beneficiaries when they receive what we give them, it makes our hearts melt,” he added.

BMW Riding Kakis Bikers founder Mohamed Tajudin said donating food is just one of the many ways the bikers contribute to the needy. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Mr Siraj Salman, a vice-president at Jamiyah, said food drives are essential because “food insecurity is an ongoing reality for many vulnerable families in our community”.

“When the community bands together, we create a network of care that ensures no family faces hunger alone,” he noted, adding that the organisation plans to expand its reach to other needy communities.

This is Jamiyah’s first community food collection drive since 2021, although it has conducted smaller-scale drives at schools, organisations and community events.

The non-governmental organisation has been providing food assistance since the 1970s, supporting more than 25,000 beneficiaries to date.

Mr Siraj said it is “truly moving” how the Mega Food Drive is sustained by individuals, schools, corporations, community groups and grassroots partners in the community banding together.

Members of the BMW Riding Kakis Bikers group and their spouses turning up with items at the launch of Jamiyah Singapore’s Mega Food Drive 2025 on Nov 23. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Apart from the Jamiyah FoodBank, where beneficiaries receive their pre-packed groceries each month, the organisation opened Jampacked centres in 2021 – a network of mini foodbanks in Bukit Batok, Radin Mas and West Coast.

These centres operate as community minimarts where eligible families with per capita income below $1,000 receive $50 in monthly credits to shop for essentials. This promotes dignity and choice rather than traditional charity, added Mr Siraj.

The Mega Food Drive is collecting essential halal, non-perishable items such as cooking oil, instant noodles, biscuits, canned food and beverages.

Monetary donations can be made online, and food donations (walk-in or drive-through) can be made until Dec 31 at these locations: