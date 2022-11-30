Charity chairman steps down after jail time for assaulting 8-year-old girl he was tutoring

SINGAPORE - The chairman of a charity that helps children and at-risk youths has stepped down from his post after he was convicted and jailed for assaulting an eight-year-old girl he was tutoring.

Teo Thian Hoe, 57, stepped down as chairman of the Lutheran Community Care Services (LCCS) on Nov 25. He had been jailed for four days earlier in November.

LCCS is a social service agency that helps children and youth-at-risk build and restore relationships with their families.

In response to queries, LCCS executive director Justin Mui said: “We do not condone violence in any form. Mr Teo has served his sentence as a consequence of his actions and has voluntarily stepped down from the Board entirely.

“As a social service agency that believes in breaking the hurt cycle, we would support Mr Teo in his journey towards restoration.”

The Commissioner of Charities said it is looking into the case involving Teo, and actions will be taken where necessary.

It said under the Charities Act 1994, unfit persons are disqualified from holding key positions in charities if they have been convicted of offences involving acts of dishonesty and terrorism, among others.

“Unfit persons can also be removed by an Order of the Commissioner of Charities from their key positions if the conviction is one involving moral turpitude,” it said.

“Such decisions will be made based on the specific facts of each case.”

Teo, who works as a part-time tutor, was engaged in January to privately tutor the girl in mathematics after her father found his name on a website.

During one session in the study room of her home on March 18, Teo lost his temper after she gave wrong answers to his questions.

The Deputy Public Prosecutor had told the court: “While scolding her, the accused flicked her left forearm thrice using his fingers and punched her left arm twice... the victim felt bodily pain and cried.

“In addition, the accused also grabbed the victim’s head and pushed it downwards.”

Some of Teo’s acts were captured on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed in the room.