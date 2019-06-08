Charity art exhibition showcases works of special needs artists

Above: Touch Centre for Independent Living beneficiary Shoban Pillai with his artwork, Local Flower Orchids, at Touch Giving Art, a charity art exhibition at The Arts House, yesterday. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
Diagnosed with intellectual disability, 43-year-old Shoban Pillai has difficulty conveying his thoughts and emotions, but when he paints, joy is evident on his face.

Touch Centre for Independent Living equips adults with mild intellectual disabilities with basic living and pre-employment skills.

Mr Pillai began learning art under the centre's SpecialCrafts programme in 2014.

He is one of 14 beneficiaries whose pieces will be showcased as part of Touch Giving Art, a charity art exhibition by Touch Community Services. Some 70 artworks will be on display, including those by acclaimed local artists like Cultural Medallion Award for Visual Arts recipient Milenko Prvacki.

Senior Minister of State for Law and Health Edwin Tong was guest of honour at yesterday's launch. Touch Giving Art is open to the public today and tomorrow at The Arts House, Gallery 1. Admission is free.

All exhibition artworks are available for purchase. Proceeds will help support Touch programmes, which help those with special needs gain independence through daily living, personal, social, and pre-employment skills training.

