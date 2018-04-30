Charities watchdog suspends key leaders of Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple after probe finds 'severe mismanagement'

SINGAPORE - The Charities Commissioner is barring key board members of the Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple in Serangoon Road from their office, after an eight-month-long probe found "severe mismanagement" in how its money was managed.

The Commercial Affairs Department is also investigating suspected criminal offences at the temple, which is one of Singapore’s oldest Hindu temples.

In a statement issued on Monday (April 30), the commissioner said it has suspended the temple's current chairman, Mr Sivakadacham, with immediate effect.

The charities watchdog is also barring the temple’s secretary, Mr Ratha Krishnan Selvakumar, from his office for mismanagement.

The commissioner had strong words for the temple’s management, noting that an inquiry found a “severe lack of care and prudence” by key management committee members as guardians of the temple’s charitable assets.

Such behaviour had put the temple’s funds and assets at risk, the inquiry found.

For example, key office bearers had “prevalently” issued uncrossed cheques and allowed such cheques to be exchanged for cash at the temple. Between January 2011 and July 2014, the temple issued uncrossed cheques of over $1.5 million. And 45 of these cheques worth over $227,000 were issued to people who were not the intended recipients.

The inquiry also found that Mr Selvakumar had obtained loans of $350,000 without the management committee's approval and without written loan agreements with the lenders.

The commissioner said: "There was limited supporting evidence to substantiate that cash proceeds from these loans were disbursed to all of the intended recipients. These cash loans and disbursement of proceeds from the loans were also not properly accounted for in the charity's accounting records."

The probe, which started in August last year and has concluded, also found "serious issues of conflict of interest". Mr Selvakumar was one of two parties allowed to approve transactions above a certain amount and he had approved transactions of over $750,000 with two companies owned by his relative.

The temple also reimbursed him for purchases for his own business. The commissioner also learnt that Mr Selvakumar was previously convicted of criminal offences involving dishonesty. Under the Charities Act, his previous criminal convictions bars him from being a trustee or key officer of any charity here.

The commissioner is giving the public notice that it intends to remove Mr Sivakadacham from his role in the temple. This would also mean that he would not be able to take on a trustee or key management role in any charity in the future.

The commissioner is inviting the public to make any representations on Mr Sivakadacham’s removal by May 31 at mccy_charities@mccy.gov.sg

Besides the two men, the commissioner noted that the temple's former chairman, Mr R. Selvaraju, is no longer part of the temple's management, but it will not hesitate to take action against him if he resumes any office in the temple.

The commissioner has appointed three additional board members to the temple's management, to put in place proper governance and internal controls in the temple.