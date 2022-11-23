Charities must examine how effective they are in achieving their goals: President Halimah

SINGAPORE - Charities should adopt strategies that firms employ to future-proof their business, to remain relevant to those they serve.

They can do this by evaluating the effectiveness of their operations, increasing collaborations and also by assembling boards with diverse skills and experiences, said President Halimah Yacob in a speech on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event by the Council for Board Diversity, which was set up by the Ministry of Social and Family Development in 2019 to have more women join the boards of companies, Madam Halimah noted that the charity sector has flourished.

Amid the pandemic, more than 130 organisations have registered as new charities since 2020. But even as they serve their communities, they must examine how effective they are in achieving their stated goals.

“A useful tool that charities can use is the Sector Evaluation Framework by the National Council of Social Service, which provides a repository of outcome metrics that can be used to measure the effectiveness of programmes, allocate resources appropriately and articulate impact to funders and potential donors,” said Madam Halimah.

The framework was introduced in September 2021 to help charities track indicators to improve their beneficiaries’ quality of life.

For instance, charities can get at-risk youth to complete a 15-minute self-assessment on whether they have developed the skills to achieve tasks, connect with others and thrive as people.

Madam Halimah said charities should also regularly review their direction and keep abreast of updates on the code of governance for charities and Institutions of a Public Character (IPCs).

The President said charities should also collaborate with each other, and include board members with different areas of expertise.

She said she has seen more partnerships between charities in the last two years.

For example, nurses from nursing homes had stepped in to take over the work of their counterparts in other nursing homes who got Covid-19 and had to be isolated during the circuit breaker in 2020.

She also cited how the Maintenance Support Central by the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations had worked together with the Legal Aid Bureau.