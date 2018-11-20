Changing sky(line)

The Singapore skyline during sunset on Oct 13, 2008. The skyline in the Marina Bay area transformed a few years later, with the completion of Marina Bay Sands, which opened in 2010, and Gardens by the Bay, which opened officially in 2012.

Photonico is a website offering high-quality stock photos that celebrate Asian contemporary culture and heritage.

It is a platform that showcases the thousands of editorial and stock photos that our staff and contributing photographers shoot. These photos can be purchased for personal and commercial use at an affordable price.

SEARCH BUY USE

1. SEARCH more than 12,000 images available for individual, editorial and commercial use.

2. BUY photos of old and modern Singapore, travel, nature, food, daily life and more.

3. USE the photos on different platforms with our various licensing options.

SHOOT SHARE EARN

1. SHOOT your own photos of Singapore or Asian street scenes, nature, daily life and travel.

2. SHARE them with us and be part of our community of photographers at Photonico.asia

3. EARN when your photos are sold with our 50 per cent revenue share programme.