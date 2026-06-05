Changing of the guard at Traffic Police with veteran officer to assume command

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(From left) Commissioner of Police How Kwang Hwee, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Daniel Tan and Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Serene Chiu, who will be Traffic Police chief on June 8.

SINGAPORE – A new commander will take the helm of the Traffic Police on June 8 .

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Serene Chiu will pick up the baton from the current Traffic Police chief, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Daniel Tan , said the police in a statement on June 5 .

A change of command ceremony at Traffic Police was held the same day .

Chiu, a police veteran, has served 27 years in the force since joining it in 1999. The 51-year-old was an accountant before donning the uniform, The Straits Times reported in 2024.

She has held several key appointments in her career, including commander of Clementi Police Division, director of the Public Affairs Department, deputy commander of Tanglin Police Division, deputy director for resource management at the Planning and Organisation Department, and deputy director of the Homefront Security Division in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Tan, 54, was appointed Traffic Police chief on May 18, 2023 .

He held several key appointments over his 30 years of service , including deputy commissioner for policy and transformation at the Singapore Prison Service, director of the Planning and Organisation Department, commander of the Central Police Division, and deputy commander of Police Security Command.

Tan took over as chief executive of the Gambling Regulatory Authority on June 2 .

The change of guard at the Gambling Regulatory Authority was announced in an April 10 statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In his time as commander of the Traffic Police, Tan drove major legislative changes that strengthened road safety, the police said in their June 5 statement.

These include revisions to the demerit points system and expansion of speed limiter requirements for heavy vehicles, the police added.

Tan also built strong partnerships with government agencies and industry stakeholders to achieve safer roads for Singapore, the statement read.

He said that as he relinquishes his appointment as commander of the Traffic Police, he does so with a “deep sense of gratitude, pride and humility”.

“It has been an absolute privilege to serve alongside all of you in a mission that could not be more compelling – safeguarding lives on our roads,” he added.