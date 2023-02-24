Changing land pricing to cut cost of HDB flats risks destabilising entire property market: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE – Changing the way that land is priced to lower the cost of Housing Board flats will risk destabilising the entire property market, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

He cautioned against artificially resetting the housing market in this manner.

Mr Wong was responding on Friday to proposals and concerns raised by MPs over housing during the Budget debate.

Some MPs had flagged that the Government’s policy on land value appears to be driving up HDB flat prices, leading to increases in subsidies for Build-To-Order (BTO) flats which may not be sustainable.

“The concern arises because of the current cyclical tightness in the public housing market. The situation will be different once the market stabilises or if you have a down market. So, rather than look at the ups and downs cyclically, the fact is, the land value will ultimately be based on economic fundamentals,” said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

He noted that there was “a great anxiety that there would be a huge overhang of flats” and Singapore would end up with a price meltdown when HDB resale prices fell for six consecutive years from 2013 to 2019.

But the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted BTO construction, which prompted more people to start applying for flats earlier. Others decided to get a resale flat instead due to the longer waiting time, which drove resale demand, he noted. “So we had a confluence of both delayed project delivery and increased demand, contributing to the situation that we are in now.”

Adding that there are “no magic solutions” to solve the current housing issues, he said the Government’s approach is to tackle the root cause of the problem by ramping up BTO supply to catch up with the delays that had arisen during the pandemic.

The WP, he noted, has eschewed increasing subsidies and making the taxpayer cough out more, and chosen instead to “dip into the reserves by selling state land to HDB at a lower cost”.

But land used for public housing is sold directly to HDB at a fair market value determined by the Chief Valuer using established and accepted valuation principles, unlike the Government Land Sales (GLS) programme, where private developers bid for state land, he said.

Noting that Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) had alluded during the debate to a discrepancy that state land under the GLS programme can potentially enjoy a 15 per cent discount and the same could be done for public housing land, Mr Wong said that was a “red herring”.

What the Government does is set a reserve price pegged at 85 per cent of an estimated market value as determined by the Chief Valuer, which serves as a guide post to assess the bids received before awarding the tender, and is not a discount, he added.

Mr Wong also noted that WP MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) had, in a Facebook post two days ago, recognised that a lower land valuation will mean those who bought their HDB flats under the current terms “may go underwater” or “have to stomach a loss” if they wish to sell for various reasons.

“Is this what the WP wants to do – to arbitrarily wipe out a significant chunk of the value of Singaporeans’ hard-earned properties?” he said.

On Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai’s claim that his proposal to reduce BTO flat prices has no impact on the resale market, Mr Wong said: “Cheap BTO prices, high resale prices, home buyers still enjoying enormous capital gains and the Government doesn’t have to do anything. It seems like magic, but it is really a raid on the reserves.”