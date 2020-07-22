Changi Village Hawker Centre among new places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients; 3 new dorm clusters

SINGAPORE - Changi Village hawker centre has been added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (July 22).

This is even as three new coronavirus clusters linked to dormitories have emerged.

Other places added to the list on Wednesday were a Kopitiam outlet at Pasir Ris West Plaza and G7 Sinma Live Seafood Restaurant in Geylang.

The ministry provides the list of locations and times that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

MOH has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if needed.

The ministry announced three new dormitory clusters as well, located at 7 Kian Teck Crescent, 2 Tech Park Crescent and 12 Tech Park Crescent.

It added that six other worker dorms have been cleared of the virus and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection. As a result, the clusters linked to the dorms have now been closed.

The dorms are Cochrane Lodge II in Admiralty Road West; Hulett Dormitory in Senoko Drive, Shaw Lodge in Shaw Road, Tampines Dormitory in Tampines Place, the 31 Sungei Kadut Avenue dorm, and 230 Woodlands Industrial Park E5 dorm.

There were 310 new coronavirus cases confirmed by MOH on Wednesday, taking Singapore's total to 48,744.

They included seven community cases, comprising three Singaporeans, three work pass holders and one work permit holder, said the ministry.

Of these seven community cases, six were picked up as a result of the ministry's proactive surveillance and screening and the seventh case was placed on quarantine earlier.

Two of the community cases were linked to previous cases or clusters. Of these, one had been identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case and had been placed on quarantine earlier.

The other was swabbed as part of the ministry's efforts to screen individuals working in frontline Covid-19 operations, and had been detected before symptoms onset.

Five of the community cases are currently unlinked. They were detected from proactive screening of workers in essential services who are living outside the dormitories, even though they are asymptomatic.

There were also six imported cases - two Singaporeans, a permanent resident and three work pass holders.

The two Singaporeans are a 42-year-old woman and a 44-year old man who arrived in Singapore from India on July 12. Both were asymptomatic and tested positive on Tuesday.

The PR is a 48-year-old woman who returned to Singapore from Kazakhstan on July 10. She was asymptomatic and tested positive on Wednesday.

The three work pass holders are Filipino women aged 28, 31 and 34.

They arrived here from the Philippines on July 8 and July 10. They were asymptomatic and were confirmed positive between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 297 Covid-19 cases.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from 13 cases two weeks ago to nine in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of eight cases to five over the same period.

With 211 cases discharged on Wednesday, 44,780 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 150 patients remain in hospital, while 3,772 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.