Changi Airport's passenger numbers edge up

Passenger movements at Changi Airport rose last month, buoyed by the opening of a green lane between Singapore and China, as well as the resumption of transit flights.

But the 48,200 passenger movements are still 99.2 per cent lower than in the same period last year, data released by Changi Airport Group (CAG) yesterday showed.

The Singapore Airlines Group has reported a similar plunge in passenger numbers, with the 17,700 passengers it carried last month a 99.5 per cent drop from last year.

CAG said it is handling about 300 scheduled passenger flights a week this month, compared with around 170 passenger flights a week in April.

Aviation analysts said Singapore's aviation sector will continue to struggle for some time, as it has no domestic market and international flights are not expected to return to normal levels for quite some time yet.